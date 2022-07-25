Wade Phillips named head coach of XFL Houston relaunch

Dwayne Johnson's relaunch of the XFL will have eight teams, with three of them in Texas.

HOUSTON — Son of Bum is coming back to Houston!

The XFL announced it's 2023 relaunch on Sunday with Houston being one of the eight teams taking part in the league's latest attempt at spring football.

Former NFL coach Wade Phillips, 75, will be at the helm for Houston's yet-to-be-named squad.

The newest iteration of the XFL comes with a new co-owner as well. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson bought the league in August 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season after five weeks.

"Playing in the NFL was my goal and that didn't happen," Johnson said Sunday in Arlington. "The moment Dany (Garcia) said let's buy the XFL, I thought, wow...what an incredible opportunity for us to create opportunities for players out there to live their dreams, live their passions and take care of their families."

The XFL will also feature plenty of rivalries for Houston with San Antonio and Arlington also receiving teams.

If you remember the 2020 season, the Houston Roughnecks started the season 5-0 before the season was canceled.

Led by former SMU head coach June Jones, Houston was the only team to be undefeated during the brief relaunch of the league.

With the revival, the new Houston XFL team will still play games at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

While games will be played in Houston, all XFL teams will live and practice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Houston will practice at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.