HOUSTON – The World Series champion Houston Astros traveled to Los Angeles in style Sunday evening.

They’re starting a three-game series against the Angels Monday.

But the city’s attention will be in downtown Houston at the Toyota Center, where the Rockets are set to begin their Western Conference Finals showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

In an incredible showing of Houston sports solidarity, the Astros sported Rockets gear on their way to LA – the same city where they claimed the franchise’s first World Series title ever.

The Rockets are pursuing the team’s first Finals appearance since they completed back-to-back championships in 1995.

And since no one puts on for Houston quite like Houston itself, here’s a look at some of your favorite local professional athletes as they #RunAsOne.

Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly ❄️🚀 #RunAsOne @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/rnfYZ2HOCc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 13, 2018

Our famous skyline looks even better lit up red for the @HoustonRockets! Wear your Rockets Red tomorrow! 🚀#RunAsOne #NBAPlayoffs #WesternConferenceFinals pic.twitter.com/Bsb8eAc7JM — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 14, 2018

