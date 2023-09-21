FIFA representatives visit Houston's NRG Park in anticipation of 2026 World Cup games

Chris Canetti, the president of the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, told KHOU 11 their still in the planning stages.

HOUSTON — Houston is now less than three years away from hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and on Thursday, representatives dropped by for an onsite visit at NRG Park.

While their trip won't be long, this is actually the delegation's fifth visit to NRG. However, it's the first time this many representatives are in the city at one time.

More than 30 representatives were in town for several hours of meetings and tours at the venue after Houston was awarded host city status last June. NRG is expected to host between five to eight matches. FIFA's upcoming World Cup is anticipated to be the biggest World Cup event ever, with cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada hosting games.

"We're now less than three years away from the World Cup coming to Houston and I think today is a significant moment in planning and seeing that things are ramping up and moving forward," Canetti said.

As for the next big announcement, Canetti said that'll come before the end of the year when we'll find out exactly how many games Houston will host and what rounds the city will host.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but our job is really to take what exists here locally and put a World Cup into that," said FIFA World Cup '26 Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Amy Hopfinger.

Hopfinger said there were several factors that contributed to Houston getting chosen to host games, including the city's diversity, weather and great stadium with a roof.

"It's a big hurdle to host such an international event like this, but we're ready for it," said Hari County Sports and Convention Corp. CEO Ryan Walsh.

The event is expected to have a massive impact on the economy in Houston. It's projected to bring in more than $1 billion to the area. But, for the hosting committee, its lasting impact is just as important.

"One of our visions behind this is after the games are over, what is the legacy that's left in our city," Canetti said. "How can we use this World Cup to help make Houston a better place at the end of the day."