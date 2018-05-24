PARIS (AP) — Two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in doubles at the French Open.

The American sisters were handed a wild-card entry on Thursday into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010.

They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

The sisters are also expected to compete in singles.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts on Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena Williams' first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time champion in singles, she hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.

