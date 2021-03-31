Who was on the 1984 Houston Cougars men's basketball team?

That 1984 team is being referenced a lot during broadcasts of Houston Cougar games this year in the NCAA tournament.

HOUSTON — If you’ve been following the University of Houston Cougars’ run through the NCAA basketball tournament this year, you’ve probably heard about the 1984 Houston team … a lot.

You heard about that ’84 squad when this year’s team made it to the Sweet 16 against Syracuse. You heard it again during the Elite 8 matchup with Oregon State. And you’ll probably hear about them even more on Saturday when Houston takes on Baylor in the Final Four.

That's because twice now in this tournament, this year’s Houston Cougars got to a place that the university hasn’t been since those 1984 Houston Cougars took them there. That team, filled with super-productive players up and down the roster, was the last Houston team to make it to Elite Eight and then the Final Four.

Because of all the references in the broadcasts, we noticed that people were searching on Google for which players were on the team nicknamed Phi Slama Jama -- the high-flying, tallest Texas fraternity that always put on a show on the Hoffheinz Pavilion floor.

Here's the answer.

The roster featured two future Hall-of-Famers in Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Both would become NBA stars and, as Houston Rockets, won an NBA title together in 1995.

But they weren’t the only NBA players on that roster. There was also Michael Young, Rickey Winslow and Greg Anderson who went on to play pro ball.

The key role players on that team were Reid Gettys, Alvin Franklin and Benny Anders.