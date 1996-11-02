Who is Toni Stone? Google Doodle honors first woman to play professional baseball

Google is recognizing Marcenia "Toni" Stone in a doodle depiction in honor of Black History Month.
Stone was inducted into the Minnesota Hall of Fame on Feb. 9, 2021 and is the first woman in history to play professional baseball regularly in a men's major baseball league, according to Google.
The doodle creation was brought to life by San Francisco-based illustrator, animator, and director, Monique Wray.
Who is Toni Stone?
According to Major League Baseball, Toni was the first woman to play professional baseball regularly in a major men's professional baseball league. She replaced Hank Aaron when she joined the Negro American League.
Other facts about Toni Stone:
- Stone was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 17, 1931. She played football, basketball, golf, hockey and tennis, among other sports while growing up.
- She joined the semi-pro Twin Cities Colored Giants club at age 16, which had been an all-male team.
- Stone began her professional career with the San Francisco Sea Lions of the West Coast Negro Baseball League in 1946. In 1949, she began playing for the New Orleans Black Pelicans and the New Orleans Creoles of the Negro Southern League.
- In 1953, Stone joined the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League. The club had recently lost its second baseman, Aaron, to the Milwaukee Braves. Stone became his successor there as he went on to a Hall of Fame career featuring 755 home runs, second on the career home run list. That year, Stone also reportedly got a hit off the greatest pitcher in Negro League history, Satchel Paige.
- Stone retired from professional baseball following the 1954 season, one she spent with the Kansas City Monarchs after having her contract sold by Indianapolis following the ’53 campaign. She hit .243 over her two seasons in the Negro American League.
- In 1990, Stone was included in the “Women in Baseball” and “Negro League Baseball” exhibits at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Three years later, she was inducted into the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame.
- In 1990, Stone’s hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota declared March 6 “Toni Stone Day” in the city.
- Stone died on November 2, 1996 at the age of 75. An off-broadway play was produced about her life by award-winning playwright Lydia R. Diamond, entitled “Toni Stone.”