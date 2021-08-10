Astros and White Sox tied at 4 in Game 2 of ALDS | See key plays

Houston leads the series, 1-0.

HOUSTON — The Astros and White Sox are are back at it today, after the Astros took Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series, 6-1, Monday and lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 of the ALDS features Frambler Valdeez for Houston vs. Lucas Giolito for Chicago at Minute Maid Park.

Below are highlights of the game

The White Sox got on the board first when they loaded the bases with one out. Elon Jimenez grounded into a fielder's choice, driving in a run. White Sox lead, 1-0.

On the board early! pic.twitter.com/fdlaPCWb8s — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 8, 2021

The Astros came right back, though in the bottom of the second when Kyle Tucker drove in Yuli Gurriel with a single and then Chas McCormick's sacrifice fly plated Tucker, making it 2-1 Houston.

Come for the lead, stay for the slide.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/QDAMpv4KEq — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2021

The White Sox tied it up when Luis Robert drove this long single to left, scoring Leury Garcia.

La Pantera ties it all up 👀 pic.twitter.com/MZ8wSiiqvH — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2021

The Sox added two more in the inning, but then Yuli tied it up with this base hit, driving in two runs.

The AL batting champ ties things up! pic.twitter.com/vqOzGdOyer — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2021

