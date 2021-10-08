x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Broadcaster apologizes for '40-acre' comment made during White Sox-Astros game

Jim Kaat said during the broadcast that teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of” players like Chicago's Yolan Moncada.
Credit: AP
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) fields a round ball by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the third inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Houston. Altuve was out at first. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat has apologized during an AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada. 

Kaat, a former All-Star pitcher and longtime commentator for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, made the remark in the first inning of Game 2 in response to a comment from broadcaster Buck Showalter.

Kaat later said he “used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark.”

Related Articles

 