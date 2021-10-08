Broadcaster apologizes for '40-acre' comment made during White Sox-Astros game

Jim Kaat said during the broadcast that teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of” players like Chicago's Yolan Moncada.

HOUSTON — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat has apologized during an AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Kaat, a former All-Star pitcher and longtime commentator for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, made the remark in the first inning of Game 2 in response to a comment from broadcaster Buck Showalter.