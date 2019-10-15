HOUSTON — “The Goat” aka Simone Biles is back in Houston after winning five gold medals in this year’s World Championships and becoming the most decorated gymnast in the world.

Many of Biles’ friends and family members drove to Bush Intercontinental Airport to make sure she received the “welcome home” she deserved. Even her teammates from World Champions Centre made the trip to IAH with flowers, balloons and signs.

“I’m very proud of her,” said her teammate Bayley Barnett. “I even tell her she doesn’t need anyone to be proud of her. But I always tell her I’m proud of her because we see all the hard wok that goes into it.”

Nobody was more excited to see Biles than her biggest fan, her dog Lilo, who stood front row and center with balloons that read, “Welcome Back!”

And the feeling was mutual because as soon as Biles stepped off the plane, she immediately ran to Lilo with a smile that stretched from Houston to Dallas.

Biles couldn’t contain how happy she was to have her support team waiting for her to return home.

“They support me no matter what, whether they’re in Germany or here. I feel the love no matter what and it’s really great.”

Biles said she plans on getting back in the gym Wednesday to prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

