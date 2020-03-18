(CBS SPORTS) — Two-thirds of the Watt brothers will play for the Steelers in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Steelers came to terms with former Chargers fullback Derek Watt on a two-year deal that will pay him $3.25 million per season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt is the younger brother of Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt and Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who is expected to land a new deal with the Steelers this offseason.

(Don't get any bright ideas, J.J. -- love, Houston)

