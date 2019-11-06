The Golden State Warriors' hopes for a three-peat are still alive after a wild Game 5 in Toronto.

The defending champions got off to a strong start Monday night with the return of Kevin Durant, but he left early in the second quarter after re-injuring his right leg and would not return.

Kevon Looney also left the game injured, but the Warriors still found a way. Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 26 for the Warriors.

The Raptors had a chance to win it in the final seconds with a 3-pointer from Kyle Lowry but it was well off the mark and the Warriors got the win, 106-105.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 for the Raptors. Lowry finished with 18.

The Raptors still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is Thursday night in Oakland, California.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts as he leaves the court after sustaining an injury during first-half basketball action against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

AP