HOUSTON — Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips won't return to the Los Angeles Rams, he confirmed Monday.

Phillips' contract expired at the end of this season.

“I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed. I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3 years,” Phillips tweeted. “Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved working with.”

Phillips, 72, joined the Rams in 2017.

The team had a dismal 4-12 record the previous year, but Phillips helped lead them to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. They played the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl and lost 13-3.

The Rams failed to make the playoffs this season and finished 9-7.

Phillips has coached in the NFL for 41 years and served as head coach or interim head coach for six teams, including the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. He has been defensive coordinator for six teams, including the Denver Broncos when they won the Super Bowl in 2016.

The son of coaching legend Bum Phillips is hoping to be hired by another team.

"I still want to coach and feel I can contribute," Phillips said Monday.

