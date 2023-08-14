'Daryl Morey is a liar' | James Harden slams former Houston Rockets GM during event in China

Video of Harden's comments about Morey surfaced Monday just days after the guard was taken off the trade market.

HOUSTON — It appears former Houston Rockets star James Harden will do whatever it takes to get traded.

Video surfaced Monday morning of Harden, who is currently with the Philadelphia 76ers, calling the team's president, Daryl Morey, a liar during an event in China.

The two reunited in Philadelphia after Harden blossomed under Morey in Houston. Morey stepped down as the Rockets general manager in 2020, which led to Harden requesting a trade in 2021. After a failed stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden asked to be traded to the Sixers because of his strong relationship with Morey.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said in the viral video. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Harden's comments come just days after the Sixers informed Harden's agent that they've been unable to find a suitable trade for the guard after he requested out of Philadelphia. Harden requested a trade after picking up a $35.6 million option earlier this summer.

The 76ers had no comment on Monday.

Harden appeared to be interested in a reunion with the Rockets last season, but the Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the most likely destination for the 33-year-old guard.

He's expected to be in Houston later this month for the return of his JH-Town Weekend which helps provide meals and backpacks for those in need.