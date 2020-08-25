Valdez fans career-high 11 as Astros beat Angels 11-4

Angels-Astros series has been shifted from Thursday to Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez struck out a career-high 11 in seven strong innings and Carlos Correa drove in three runs as the Houston Astros snapped a three-game skid with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston led by a run with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning when Correa laced a double to the left field corner to send everyone home and make it 8-4.

Kyle Tucker, who hit a solo homer in the second inning, followed with a double that scored Correa to pad the lead.

Albert Pujols moved up the career RBIs list by passing Alex Rodriguez.

ESPN confirmed the Astros' game against the Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

