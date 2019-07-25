AUSTIN, Texas — Troy Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove shortstop, is joining the Texas Longhorns' staff.

Hours after "Tulo" announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, Texas announced he is headed to Austin.

Tulowitzki's ties to Texas were previously limited, but he was teammates with two Longhorns legends, Drew Stubbs and Huston Street, while playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Texas head coach David Pierce said the endorsements from Stubbs and Street were critical.

“Longhorn legends Huston Street and Drew Stubbs gave great endorsements on Tulo’s behalf," Pierce said. "His knowledge goes without saying but his passion and energy for the development of young men left such a meaningful impression on me. He will be a great addition to our staff."

The addition of Tulowitzki shifts Sean Allen to pitching coach. Phil Haig is no longer with the program.

“Coach Allen is a baseball man,” Pierce said. “He has a history of coaching pitchers and the demeanor for handling a pitching staff. I believe it’s always about coaching the individual’s needs and understanding how each pitcher learns their craft. Sean understands that and knows what it takes to compete in the Big XII as well."

The announcement from Texas comes a mere hours after Tulowitzki made an announcement of his own.

Tulowitzki finished his career with a .290 batting average and 225 home runs, the seventh-most all-time for a shortstop.

He joins the Texas staff after a 13-year playing career.

