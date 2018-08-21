HOUSTON - A new study has found mouthguards not only protect teeth, but also improve athletic performance.

Researchers with the UTHealth School of Dentistry studied the performance of the women’s soccer team at the University of St. Thomas.

Half of the team was randomly selected to wear mouthguards for the first half of the game, then they’d switch for the second half.

They tracked eight parameters over the course of a whole season including shots, shots on goal, assists, goals, saves, sprint counts, miles, and sprint top speeds.

“What we found was seven of the eight parameters were better if they were wearing the mouthguards. That was an amazing finding,” said Michael Miller, D.D.S., UTHealth School of Dentistry. “At the collegiate level, the Olympic level, and certainly at the pro level, small little increments in performance improvement can make the difference between basically winning a gold medal and not getting a medal.”

Most of the parameters showed only a slight improvement. The only significant improvement was shown in print count.

“I just felt more comfortable going into tackles knowing my teeth were protected,” said Kathryne Padgett, a member of the team who participated in the study.

“A lot of our games were really close and we really had to push, especially at the end. It was really good to have that edge.” she said.

The UTHealth study doesn’t explain why mouthguards help, but dentists say how tightly you clench your jaw has a ripple effect on the rest of your body.

Miller said any mouthguard can help protect teeth, but only properly made, custom mouthguards have been shown to improve performance.

Next, UTHealth’s School of Dentistry will team up with Texas Southern University’s women’s basketball team to continue studying the effects of mouthguards on athletic performance.

