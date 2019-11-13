HOUSTON — It was a full house at Emery Weiner School on Wednesday as Peter and Noah Berry prepared to sign letters of intent to play sports in college.

Peter will play wheelchair basketball at the University of Alabama. His cousin Noah is playing tennis at Cal Poly.

Peter is one of three siblings whose parents were killed in a distracted driving crash in July 2011.

Peter was 9 years old. His brother Aaron was 8; their sister Willa, 6. Peter and Aaron were both paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the accident. Willa was also severely injured but recovered.

Their cousin Noah's parents, Matthew and Simone Berry, took the children in, raising them as their own children.

The Berry siblings' tragic story inspired the support of celebrities from Justin Bieber to J.J. Watt.

In August 2012, Peter and Aaron participated in the Hearts, Hot Wheels N Hoops fundraiser at Emery Weiner. Special sports wheelchairs were donated to the brothers that allowed them to play alongside their friends during a basketball tournament.

At the time, Peter told KHOU that he hoped that the wheelchair basketball tournament would help his friends understand what he was going through.

"What I would like is, if you're not paralyzed, you don't know," the then-5th-grader said. "I want people to be educated and know."

Now, more than eight years later, Peter is country's No. 1 recruit to play wheelchair basketball.

