The University Interscholastic League football state championships will remain at Arlington's AT&T Stadium for the next two seasons, the UIL announced Wednesday.

The championship games – which will include all 11-man and six-man divisions – will run Dec. 19-22.

AT&T Stadium hosted the championships the last two years, and from 2011 through 2014. Houston's NRG Stadium hosted the title games in 2015.

