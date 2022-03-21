UH students excited for Coogs' Sweet 16 game Thursday

March Madness continues for the University of Houston Cougars after they took care of business and beat Illinois Sunday to advance.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston campus is buzzing with excitement after the Coogs clinched a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament.

They're ready to cheer them on as they try to make it to the Elite 8.

"I am ecstatic. They’re fun to watch; they’re explosive," UH student Jacob Rothenberg said.

Students are hitting the school store to stock up on Coogs gear.

"I am getting a t-shirt so I can show school spirit for my team," Colling Mathews said.

Everyone is optimistic that Thursday's game against the Arizona Wildcats is a slam dunk for the Coogs.

"I do think they have a good chance. I hope we have a good chance. I am going to be watching," Junior Eliza Gomez told us.

They’re hoping these next few days off for the team will give them enough time to prepare.

"I am always nervous. You never know what can happen when you’re out there," Rothenberg said. "But I know they’re competitive and they are going to give it they're all. Hopefully, things go our way."

The game on Thursday will be in San Antonio, a short drive for many Coog fans.

For fans looking for Sweet 16 gear, it's expected to arrive at the campus store on Tuesday.

KHOU 11 is hosting a watch party at Avenida Houston in downtown Houston Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Here's how to get free tickets online.

At 8:40 p.m., you can watch the Coogs take on the Wildcats on KHOU 11/CBS.