For 2nd straight week, UH football game postponed due to COVID-19

The University of Houston's game with Tulsa was supposed to be played this Saturday.

HOUSTON — For the second time in two weeks and the sixth time this season, a University of Houston football game has been either canceled or postponed.

The school announced on Tuesday that this Saturday's scheduled game against Tulsa was being postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the UH football program.

The game will be rescheduled for Dec. 19 if neither team is in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Information about tickets will be sent by email to ticket holders.

The Cougars’ season got off to a rough start, having canceled or postponed games against Memphis, Baylor, Rice and North Texas. Then, last week, their game against SMU was postponed.

In the six games they have played, UH is 3-3.

Houston's next scheduled game is Dec. 5 at SMU. They then take on Memphis on Dec. 12.