HOUSTON — The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Houston in 2020.
On Feb. 8 at Toyota Center, several fights will take place, including the World Light Heavyweight Championship between Jon "Bones" Jones and Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes.
Jones is putting his title on the line in the main event. He's regarded as the pound-for-pound king in the sport.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com.
Jones' last fight was a decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6. Reyes will be taking part in his first title fight after knocking out Chris Weidman in Boston on Oct. 18.
Here are the rest of the bouts that have been announced:
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout
Jon "Bones" Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Co-Main - Women's Flyweight Title Bout
Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko vs. Katlyn "Blonde Fighter" Chookagian
Heavyweight Bout
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis vs. Ilir "The Sledgehammer" Latifi
Women's Flyweight Bout
Lauren "Lucky" Murphy vs. Andrea "KGB" Lee
Heavyweight Bout
Juan "The Kraken" Adams vs. Justin Tafa
Featherweight Bout
Mirsad Bektic vs "Dynamite" Dan Ige
