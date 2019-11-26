HOUSTON — The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Houston in 2020.

On Feb. 8 at Toyota Center, several fights will take place, including the World Light Heavyweight Championship between Jon "Bones" Jones and Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes.

Jones is putting his title on the line in the main event. He's regarded as the pound-for-pound king in the sport.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com.

Jones' last fight was a decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6. Reyes will be taking part in his first title fight after knocking out Chris Weidman in Boston on Oct. 18.

Here are the rest of the bouts that have been announced:

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout

Jon "Bones" Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Co-Main - Women's Flyweight Title Bout

Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko vs. Katlyn "Blonde Fighter" Chookagian

Heavyweight Bout

Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis vs. Ilir "The Sledgehammer" Latifi

Women's Flyweight Bout

Lauren "Lucky" Murphy vs. Andrea "KGB" Lee

Heavyweight Bout

Juan "The Kraken" Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Bout

Mirsad Bektic vs "Dynamite" Dan Ige

