At 13, he won a European championship. Now, he's playing for a baseball state title in Texas

Tristan's love for the game was as obvious then as it is now. He's one of the leaders on his team, both at the plate and on the field.

HOUSTON — Soft toss. Long toss. Pitching machine.

It's all routine for Tristan Russell. Lately, though, the routine is hitting a little differently. He's now a senior at Cypress Woods High School and he's about to be playing for a Texas baseball state championship.

"I think we're just looking to have fun, you know, keep doing what ... what's been working for us. Everyone just doing their role and just playing hard," he said.

Playing in big games is nothing new for Tristan. Six years ago, KHOU 11 News reported on a young ballplayer who was born in Germany and competing for the national team. It was Tristan Russell.

When he turned 13, he helped Germany win a European championship for players his age.

"I mean, switch-hitter shortstop -- can't get much better than that," catcher Kaden Stegent said.

"He plays great defense at a premium position," coach Phil Phillip Schwarz said.

Tristan didn't start playing until he was 9, a year after his family moved to the United States. Now, he'll try to win a state title, a feat that is anything but routine.

"It's amazing ... come a long way. It's a lot of fun. It's just crazy, you know, being interviewed by you again. That's awesome. I love it," Tristan said.

