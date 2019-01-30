The Cowboys' season sputtered out in Los Angeles, with a Divisional Round loss to the Rams.

But ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl – featuring the Rams and the always-polarizing Patriots – we have to entertain ourselves somehow here in North Texas, and the sign operators at North Texas Tollway Authority were happy to oblige.

Motorists this week were greeted by a pair of creative messages on the electronic signs along the toll roads:

"A ram interfere with your car? Dial #999"

"Tire flat as a Patriots football, Dial #999"

NTTA

NTTA

The signs were a tongue-in-cheek way of reminding drivers that you actually can summon roadside assistance by dialing 999.

The Patriots joke was a nod to the controversy over whether or not New England deflated the footballs before their 2015 AFC Championship Game win over the Colts. Tom Brady ended up getting a four-game suspension over the ordeal – and then, in true Brady fashion, led the Patriots to another Super Bowl victory.