Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly makes bid to buy NFL team

HOUSTON — Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta , according to a report in the Washington Post, s making a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders.

According to that report, the well-known Houston businessman has put in a bid worth $5.5 billion. He purchased the Rockets back in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

According to other reports, the owner for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils has also submitted a bid.

Amazon owner jeff Bezos has also reportedly hired an investment firm to explore a possible purchase.