x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly makes bid to buy NFL team

According to a report in the Washington Post, Fertitta put a $5.5B bid in to buy the Washington Commanders.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta , according to a report in the Washington Post, s making a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders.

According to that report, the well-known Houston businessman has put in a bid worth $5.5 billion. He purchased the Rockets back in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

According to other reports, the owner for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils has also submitted a bid.

Amazon owner jeff Bezos has also reportedly hired an investment firm to explore a possible purchase.

So far, Fertitta hasn't returned our message asking for comment.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out