THSCA inducts legendary coaches into Hall of Honor

Brenham's Glen West and North Shore's David Aymond were among five coaches to receive the prestigious honor.

HOUSTON — Everyone knows that in Texas the lights are brighter.

“Anytime you're in a small town, Friday night is the biggest thing there is,” says Glen West.

Between them, legendary high school football coaches Glen West and David Aymond spent over seven decades under those lights. West was the former coach at Brenham and Aymond at North Shore.

On Saturday, they were honored by the Texas High School Coaches Association – earning spots in the Hall of Honor.

“It’s hard to believe it's like, finally coming true tonight. you know, it's special. it's the ultimate and coaching,” said Aymond.

Aymond was at the helm of a powerhouse north shore program for 20 years seasons. The Mustangs were a remarkable 206-42 under Aymond, who said it was his past that helped him lead his players to success.

“I was raised in a very poor situation from south Louisiana. My parents were illiterate, I was adopted and we worked hard for whatever we can get. And so I gravitated to young people who were in a similar situation that I was in growing up,” Aymond said.

West’s teams played in three state title games and the Cubs made the playoffs in 18 of his 20 seasons. His consistency is a reflection of his coaching style.

“Had a standard that was not going to be turned on. And just wanting to see, really, truly wanting to see players do things they didn't think they could do,” West said.

But for all the numbers, it’s really the impact of them as people that has helped both coaches leave their legacies on and off the field.

“You're a teacher on an athletic field,” said Aymond.

“Try to turn every event into a winning situation and teaching that to young people so that they can turn that into being great fathers and others and their husbands and in great in their communities,” said West.