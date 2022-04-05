The Knockout Factory hosting fundraiser for Houston-area officers injured in line of duty

The Boxing Fest & Benefit takes place Friday with proceeds going to those officers shot in the line of duty earlier this year.

HOUSTON — In the East End of Houston, The Knockout Factory has a proven it can produce boxing talent.

Some of the best boxers in the region are developed inside their walls.

Houston Police officer Anthony Alvarez sees it first hand when he works out there. Alvarez has a huge affinity for the sport.

"I boxed most of my life," Alvarez said. "To see this program doing something for us...it means a lot."

The gym is raising money for those officers injured in the line of duty.

Alvarez, 28, and two other officers were shot in the line of duty back in January during a shootout with a carjacking suspect. Alvarez is a member of the northeast division and has been with HPD for two years.

Alvarez was the last officer released from the hospital and hasn't had the easiest road to recovery.

"I got shot in the inner thigh, causing my femur bone to break," Alvarez said. "So now I have a metal rod with some screws going through it."

The Knockout Factory exists to keep kids off the street, but with the recent crime spike in Houston, getting to help officers who protect the community gives this group another purpose.

"These kids are at that age where they're getting tempted to be out there to do God knows what," Monica Camacho said. "We become family with these officers who have been there, done that, and they're out there protecting us. They get to bond with these heroes."

The benefit takes place Friday, May 6 at Shafaii Broadway Events.

Entrance into the event is $20 with VIP tables also available. Doors open at 6 p.m. with fights starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to officers injured in the line of duty as well a new van to help The Knockout Factory travel to competition this summer.

For more information, you can visit The Knockout Factory on Facebook.

