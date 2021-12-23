Strange but true: ‘The Kissing Bandit’ strikes out in Houston

Morganna "The Kissing Bandit" Roberts, who is best known for sneaking onto fields and pecking her favorite players, went to jail for the first time in Houston.

HOUSTON — It’s the biggest bust in the history of the Astrodome.

On Opening Day for the Astros, April 9, 1985, Nolan Ryan was on the mound.

On the prowl? Morganna "The Kissing Bandit" Roberts, who is best known for sneaking onto fields and pecking her favorite players.

Her arrival was not a surprise. She was in town to work as an exotic dancer.

Astrodome security was determined to stop her. But it doesn't.

Morganna heads right for Nolan, who’s waiting for her on one knee. She then turns a double-play, kissing shortstop Dickie Thon, before being taken away — to jail.

That’s a first for Morganna.

In her 16 years of smooching athletes, it’s the first time she’s ever been locked up. The Houston Sports Association has her arrested for criminal trespassing.

“Criminal trespassing to me, sounds to me like you meant to injure someone, this is always in good clean fun. It always has been," Roberts said.

The case becomes national news. Morganna signs autographs in the courtroom. Her lawyer, Richard “Racehorse” Haynes, uses a gravity defense: Morganna’s measurements of 60-23-29 caused her to tumble over a railing and onto the field.

In the end, the Association chooses not to fight the law of gravity and drops the charges.

Morganna claims victory.

Final score: Morganna — two, Houston Sports Association — zip.

The Kissing Bandit is busted at the dome and then jailed.

A strange but true Houston sports story.