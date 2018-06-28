Where will LeBron James end up?

Thunder Law from the Harlem Globetrotters has an outside-the-box idea, telling KHOU 11 News’ Jason Bristol that James should consider playing for the Globetrotters.

Law appeared Wednesday with Bristol on “The Drive.” The Globetrotters play at Berry Center in Cypress on July 15.

The Globetrotters star owns three current Guinness World Records and he’s also known for his trick shot off of the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston.

Law holds the records for the “farthest basketball shot made backwards” (82 feet, 2 inches), the “farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court” (58 feet, 9.1 inches), and “farthest basketball shot under-one-leg” (52 feet, 5.1 inches), according to the Globetrotters.

