HOUSTON — Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington is offering a free youth football camp for boys and girls age 7-to-17.

Washington joined KHOU 11 anchor Jason Bristol on "The Drive" and also discussed what it’s like playing in Oakland; how he feels about possibly appearing on this season's installment of HBO's 'Hard Knocks;' and what he misses most about the Houston area when he's living in the Bay Area.

His second annual youth football camp is June 29 at Thurgood Marshall High School. Washington's website has more information here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM/SPORTS

WATCH | The Drive: Author of 'Astroball' book