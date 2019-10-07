HOUSTON — She’s a small town girl from Alabama who's come to Houston with the dreams of making it big in professional wrestling, while learning from Booker T at his gym in Texas City.

How mean does Angela 'AQA' Arnold need to be when she climbs into the ring? KHOU 11 News Jason Bristol finds out on 'The Drive.'

Reality of Wrestling (ROW) is the independent wrestling circuit owned and operated by Booker T. ROW also includes a training program for aspiring wrestlers.

Arnold currently holds the ROW Diamonds Championship.

