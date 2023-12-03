How TSU became the first 20-loss team to make the NCAA Tournament

With a win over Grambling in the SWAC championship game, TSU punched their ticket to the Big Dance, becoming the first 20-loss team to make it.

HOUSTON — The route that Texas Southern University took to get into the NCAA Tournament was anything but ordinary.

The TSU men are the first 20-loss team to punch a ticket to March Madness -- in history.

The team celebrated the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers earned the spot in the field of 68 by winning the SWAC championship.

The TSU team has shown perseverance this season, which has been anything but smooth sailing. They've dealt with injuries and adversity but found the winning combination against Grambling in the SWAC title game.

Houston native Joirdon Nicholas was elated.

"A lot of people weren't expecting us to be here ... we were. A lot of people had us counted out, all of the odds were stacked against us and I'm just proud of the guys behind me," the forward said. "I'm just proud of everybody that was part of this situation."

Head coach Johnny Jones said it was an incredible feeling to hear their team called on Selection Sunday.

"To look at that TV and be part of what we think is the greatest show on Earth, March Madness, and finding out who you're going to play, who your opponent's going to be," Jones said. " We drew Fairleigh Dickinson and we couldn't be more excited for this next opportunity to take this next step next week."

The Tigers face Fairleigh Dickinson University in a First Four game on Wednesday. The winner of that game will take on No. 1 Purdue on Friday in the first round of the East Region.