Fans getting up-close look at Texans during training camp

Starting today, fans with pre-sold tickets get an up-close look at the 2021 Houston Texans

HOUSTON — Houston Texans fans are getting an up-close look at the team during training camp today.

Fans started lining up early, many with their lawn chairs ready to go. Because of COVID, training camp is not open to the public this year. The fans out on Monday have pre-sale tickets.

The team is still excited to host fans back in some fashion. The team hosted players and coaches from several youth area football teams Saturday as a way to kick off the pre-season.

Monday marks the first of five days where season ticket holders will be able to see the team practice in person at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

First day of @HoustonTexans training camp!! Because of COVID training camp this year is only open to season ticket holders. The team still excited to host fans back in some sort of fashion! @KHOU #KHOU11 #Texans pic.twitter.com/poWswFyEeL — Brittany Ford (@BfordReporter) August 2, 2021





The team says those fans will see some improvements, from seating to expanded shaded areas and the number of festivities for fans to enjoy. The team has a list of live music performances, prize giveaways and an interactive Texans game zone.

The gates open at 7:45 a.m. with the team set to hit the training field at 9 a.m.

Five of the team's practices will be open exclusively to season ticket holders.

The practices open to these members include: