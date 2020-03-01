HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will begin their march Saturday toward an NFL title and when they do, they'll have a local sports legend there for support.

Former Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon will serve as the Home Field Advantage Captain and the Coin Toss Captain when Houston hosts Buffalo in the Wild Card game at NRG Stadium.

Retired Houston Rockets center and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Hakeem Olajuwon speaks to the media before an NBA game. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

AP

Kickoff is 3:35pm. Fans who go to the game will get 'We Are Texans' flags to cheer on the home team.

Houston's own Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, will perform the National Anthem. And there will be a halftime performance by GRAMMY award-winner T-Pain.

Wild Card match-up

The Houston Texans (10-6) won their fourth AFC South title in the last four years. They play host to the Buffalo Bills (10-6), one of two Wild Card teams in the AFC. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite to advance in the playoffs.

Houston rested most of their starters in a 35-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, while the Bills were thumped by the Jets, 13-6.

The Texans defense will get a boost from the return of J.J. Watt, coming back from what was considered a season-ending pectoral muscle injury.. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who sat out the Tennessee game, should be ready to go Saturday. DeAndre Hopkins should also be a go after suffering an illness.

Buffalo also rested key players in their loss to the Jets last weekend. QB Josh Allen started, but was pulled early. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Devin Singletary both didn't suit up for the Bills.

RELATED: Bills Mafia invades Houston ahead of Wild Card game against Texans

RELATED: Texans plan to use J.J. Watt strategically in Saturday's playoff game vs. Bills