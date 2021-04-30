Texans use their first pick in the NFL draft to select a quarterback

Houston selected Davis Mills out of Stanford with their first pick.

HOUSTON — It took until the third round, but the Houston Texans have their pick – and it’s a quarterback.

Houston took Davis Mills from Stanford. Mills is 6-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds. Last year, he threw for 1,506 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

"He looks the part," said KHOU 11's Jason Bristol. "A year ago, no one would have even entertained the idea of the Texans choosing a quarterback with their first pick. But here we are."

"There's so many holes on this roster," Bristol added. "I think they could have instead found an instant starter at another position. (Mills) must have been rated extremely high on Houston's draft board."