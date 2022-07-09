x
Tennis

North Texas native wins Wimbledon girls' title, becomes 2nd American to win in 30 years

The 16-year-old Texas tennis star became the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls' singles title.
Credit: AP
Liv Hovde of the United States returns to Hungary's Luca Udvardy in the final of the girls' singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LONDON, UK — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

A 16-year-old Texan is making her mark overseas, taking home a title in a marquee tennis event. 

Liv Hovde, a native of McKinney, won the Wimbledon girls' title on Saturday after beating Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. With the win, Hovde becomes the only the second American girl to win the title at the All England Club in the last 30 years. 

Claire Liu was the other American, who won the title in 2017.

Hovde came into the Wimbledon girls singles tournament as the No. 1 ranked player in the field.

Hovde's journey to the final nearly ended in the Round of 16 on Wednesday against No. 13 ranked player Kayla Cross. Hovde lost the first set to cross, 6-4, but bounced back to win the second and third sets (7-5, 6-4). 

