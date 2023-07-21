Does this tweet mean the Titans are going to wear the old Oilers uniforms this season?

This year, teams are going to wear throwback uniforms to previous eras. That may include Houston's division rival, Tennessee...who may have just tweeted a clue.

HOUSTON — It broke the hearts of Oilers fans to see the team move away to Tennessee back in the late 1990s. That franchise – which is now the Titans – could rub a little salt in that old wound this weekend and next season.

That's because the Titans are expected to break out their throwback uniforms, complete with the oil derrick helmets and Columbia Blue theme, bringing back memories of the franchise's glory days in Houston with Warren Moon, George Blanda, Earl Campbell and the whole Luv Ya Blue era.

And it may not be for just once. CBS Sports reported earlier this month that the Titans could break out throwback uniforms for more than a game during this upcoming season. Titan's writer Jim Wyatt speculated that they could even don those old Houston threads during one of the team's games against the Texans.

In a fairly cryptic -- though some may say obvious -- tweet on Wednesday, the Titans showed video of a Tennessee uniform with what appeared to be oil slowly poured all over it. The caption to their tweet – ‘Y’all got plans this weekend?’ referring to when the Titans are expected to unveil their throwback unis.

Y'all got plans this weekend? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vwMHQeWUOP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 19, 2023

There were plenty of guesses as to what the Titans were hinting at as responses to the tweet, many suggesting that the throwbacks would be what has been widely speculated – that they'll be the old Oilers uniforms

Old oilers uniforms to be worn Vs the Texans — Sack Exchange (@Bklyn929) July 20, 2023

Oilers throwbacks going to be 🔥🔥 — Benchpressers (@Benchpressers) July 19, 2023

Even Texans legend JJ Watt weighed in, saying, ‘as much as that pains me, it will be a great look.’

Some of the throwback uniforms coming out this season in the NFL are straight 🔥



Seahawks, Bucs creamsicles, Vikings classics, sounds like there may be some Kelly green coming in Philly and Oilers in Tennessee (as much as that pains me, it will be a great look)



Lotta heat. pic.twitter.com/KGXyjbHH5z — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2023