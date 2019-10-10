HOUSTON — It's do or die for the Houston Astros tonight at Minute Maid Park. With a win, they move on to face the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven series to see who reps the American League in the World Series. If they lose, it'll be an offseason of wondering what went wrong.

Gerrit Cole, who was the winner in Game 2, gets the ball for the Astros. For Tampa Bay, it's Tyler Glasnow.

Below is a live running account of tonight's game.

Fourth inning

Ji-Man Choi singled off Gerrit Cole, but was stranded. Astros still lead, 4-1.

Third inning

Gerrit Cole put the Rays down in order. The Astros went down in order, too.

Second inning

The Rays answered when Eric Sogard homered to put the Rays on the board. 4-1 Astros. Gerrit Cole picked two more K's giving him 4 for the game so far. In the bottom of the frame, the Astros went down in order.

First inning

Gerritt Cole picked up where he left off, striking out the first two batters he faced before giving up a walk to Ji-Man Choi. Travis dArnaud lined out to center to end the inning. In the bottom of the inning, George Springer, Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve hit consecutive singles to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Then Alex Bregman doubled to drive in Brantley and Altuve to give Houston a 3-0 lead. And Yuli Gurriel singled to make it 4-0.

