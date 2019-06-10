HOUSTON — Below is a running account of tonight's game between Tampa Bay and Houston Astros, Game 2. Houston leads the ALDS 1-0.

Fourth inning

Three up, three down again for Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole has retired 12 of 13 batters he's faced so far. He's struck out seven batters so far.

Third inning

Gerrit Cole put the Rays down in order for the second straight inning. The K counter is now at 6. Jose Altuve had a double in the bottom half of the inning, but was left at second when Michael Brantley ended the inning with a strikeout. We're still scoreless.

Second inning

Gerrit Cole struck out the side in the second, giving him five strikeouts in six batters faced. In the bottom of the inning, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles, but were stranded when Kyle Tucker flied out deep to left-center. Still scoreless.

First inning

Gerrit Cole pitched a scoreless first inning, striking out one and giving up one hit. The inning was highlighted by Carlos Correa going deep in the hole to rob Diaz of a base hit. In the bottom half of the inning, Houston went down in order. No score.





ALDS, Game 2 preview

Already down in the American League Division Series 1-0 to Houston, things don't get any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. Yesterday, they faced one Houston Cy Young Award hopeful in Justin Verlander. Tonight, they're going up against his main competition for the hardware in Gerrit Cole. But the Astros have no easy task tonight, either. They go up against the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in Blake Snell.

If Houston wins, they can close out the series at Tropical Field in St. Petersburg Monday.

The winner of this series takes on the winner of the Minnesota/New York Yankees series in the American League Championship Series. New York leads that series 2-0.

