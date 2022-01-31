Who are some of the athletes representing Houston in Super Bowl LVI?

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will have some local flair playing and coaching in the big game.

LOS ANGELES — We know the Super Bowl is going to be played in Los Angeles this year, but some of the players and coaches in it have Houston roots.

For Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams, you could say it’s hardly his first rodeo.

“Alright now, bring a little Texas to Cincinnati," Williams said. "I'm still on cloud nine."

And while Williams is ready to make history in the Super Bowl, he's eager to prove he's Texas through and through. Williams played for C.E. Yates High School, then went to school at Texas A&M.

“It’s just non-stop love and support throughout the whole way," Williams said. "So just being able to be here and being able to represent my city ... being able to represent C.E. King.”

Also from Houston are Bengals safety Michael Thomas and defensive end Damion Square.

Square went to Jack Yates High School in the Third Ward, where his counselor Robert Dooley said Square was a standout player and person.

"I just watched him grow,' Dooley said. "And after he left and went to Alabama, the level of maturity and focus exploded.”

Dooley said a source of pride was watching Square earn his degree there and then showing his perseverance at football’s highest level.

“It’s difficult enough to stay in the National Football League," Dooley said. "Here he’s been with five, six different teams. That says a lot about him.”

And while they’re certainly playing to become Super Bowl champions, Williams says it’s just as much for “The H.”

"It’s not just me playing," Williams said. "It’s everybody who supported me throughout the way. A part of this success ... a part of all of this.”