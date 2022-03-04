CALLING ALL SINGERS: Sugar Land Space Cowboys hosting national anthem tryouts

Tryouts will be held on March 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Constellation Field.

HOUSTON — CALLING ALL SINGERS! If you ever had a dream of channeling your inner-Whitney Houston and singing the National Anthem in front of a stadium crowd, then there's an upcoming opportunity for you.

Houston's Minor League Baseball Team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, will be holding National Anthem tryouts on March 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Constellation Field.

Those who are interested in auditioning must fill out an application by March 23 and submit it to Space Cowboys Community Relations Manager Sallie Farris via email: sweir@astros.com.

Applicants will be judged on the following criteria:

Lyrical Accuracy

Voice Quality

Voice Projection

Presentation

Overall Performance Quality

Organizers said participants will not be allowed to bring music or lyric sheets. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella and are not to exceed two minutes.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys took over for the previously named Sugar Land Skeeters in 2022.

The Skeeters served as the franchise’s nickname from 2012 to 2020 as an independent club and in 2021, for its first season, the Astros’ Triple A affiliate.

The Skeeters were rebranded as the Space Cowboys in Jan. 2022 and given new uniforms and a new mascot named Orion.

The Sugar Land Triple-A franchise is set to begin its season on April 5 on the road against the Sacramento River Cats and will host its home opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express.