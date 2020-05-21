Strange but true: 1908 Houston baseball team cares for abandoned baby

HOUSTON — On a train ride through Texas, one pitcher had life throw him a curveball.
It was May 12, 1908, and the Houston Buffaloes baseball club from the Texas League stopped in Hillsboro, which is between Fort Worth and Waco, during a road trip.
Sitting near Houston pitcher W.E. Hester was a young woman with an infant. She asked if he could hold the little boy for a few minutes so she could see a friend. He said yes and she never returned.
Along with the child, there was a box with a note inside asking whoever had the child to please adopt it or find someone wealthy who will.
It was signed, "The wretched prayer of a ruined girl."
Thankfully, the story gets better.
Hester kept the little boy and the baseball team made him a mascot. Some of the state’s wealthiest families offered to adopt him and ultimately the club’s third baseman and his wife adopted the child.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.