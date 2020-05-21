Strange but true: 1908 Houston baseball team cares for abandoned baby

A woman left the child with Houston pitcher W.E. Hester and the rest is history.

HOUSTON — On a train ride through Texas, one pitcher had life throw him a curveball.

It was May 12, 1908, and the Houston Buffaloes baseball club from the Texas League stopped in Hillsboro, which is between Fort Worth and Waco, during a road trip.

Sitting near Houston pitcher W.E. Hester was a young woman with an infant. She asked if he could hold the little boy for a few minutes so she could see a friend. He said yes and she never returned.

Along with the child, there was a box with a note inside asking whoever had the child to please adopt it or find someone wealthy who will.

It was signed, "The wretched prayer of a ruined girl."

Thankfully, the story gets better.

Hester kept the little boy and the baseball team made him a mascot. Some of the state’s wealthiest families offered to adopt him and ultimately the club’s third baseman and his wife adopted the child.

