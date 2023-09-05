University of St. Thomas ballplayers living the dream 8,000 miles away from home in Uganda

Teammates Isaac Odongo and Nick Alumai are believed to be the only Ugandans playing college baseball in the U.S.

HOUSTON — A baseball game is always in the hands of a pitcher. It’s why we’re focusing on this a University of St. Thomas pitcher's wind-up, as in, "How did he wind up here?"

Nick Alumai has spent this past season as a freshman pitcher and infielder more than 8,000 miles away from his home in Uganda, a soccer-obsessed country in East Africa.

He’s believed to be one of just two Ugandans playing college baseball in the United States.

“Whether it is soccer, baseball, any other sport, there is not much to get out of it in Uganda,” Alumai said.

He discovered the sport by accident with a friend as a little boy. “We see people playing a game that we don't know about,” he recalled.

He’s loved it ever since, even playing in the Little League World Series.

“Coming here has been my dream," Alumai told us.

It’s a dream he shares with his teammate: Isaac Odongo, a sophomore and the other Ugandan playing college baseball. He arrived first.

“Having him here has been a plus for me,” Alumai said.

“Now that Nick is here, we can like, talk through stuff,” Odongo added.

So how did they wind up here?

“They definitely found us,” UST head coach David Wood said. “I got an email that came across my desk.”

It was from the players’ coach at a sports school in Uganda.

“I watched some videos and really liked what I saw,” Wood explained.

Odongo is the harder thrower of the two. He’s been clocked in the low 90s, we’re told, but he didn’t see any game action due to an arm injury.

“Injuries are frustrating. never had one before."

My radar gun had Alumai at 86 miles per hour during a game in mid-April.

“They're so raw and the ability to throw a baseball, like it just jumps out of their hand,” pitching coach Beau O’Hara said.

St. Thomas finished its season on April 30 with a record of 20-18.

While Nick is studying mechanical engineering and Isaac is a nursing major, the goal for each is simple. “I want to play pro baseball,” Odongo said.

“To get to the big leagues,” Alumai agreed.

They have a long way to go but look how far they’ve come.

“Getting here is one of the big steps that I needed in my life,” Alumai mentioned.

“I think there are so many opportunities here,” Odongo told us. “The dreams that everybody strives to achieve, it's so inspiring. And to be honest, I have seen more than I expected.”