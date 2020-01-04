HOUSTON — How can we stay engaged with the people we love? It’s a challenge for all of us, but overcoming obstacles is what one group excels at.

Special Olympics athletes share a bond with their community that is truly meaningful. That is why during these times of social distancing, the Texas chapter is turning to the internet to keep everyone connected.

Tank Shottle uses social media to spread positive vibes. Now the organization he loves is doing the same.

“It’s been tough for not just for Special Olympics Texas but for around the world that won’t be able to compete with this coronavirus situation,” says Special Olympics athlete and coach Tank Shottle.

“It’s devastating,” says Special Olympic Texas CEO Tim Martin. “Not only is it a place to stay active and play sports, but in a lot of situations truthfully it’s the only social activity for our participants”

Special Olympics Texas president Tim Cook is proud of this new venture, S.O. Connected. Athletes, coaches and families across the state pos fun videos, daily puzzles and conversations to make sure those most vulnerable know they’re not being forgotten.

“I think so many of our athletes have developed that complex that maybe our community doesn’t want me in their life,” says Martin. “The reality is we desperately need our athletes in our lives because they make us feel great.”

“I think it’s wonderful that we are able to communicate with one another to see how all of us, our families are doing,” says Shottle. “I know we’re going to get through this and hopefully we will go back out there and compete again”

If you would like to know more about this initiative, you can visit https://www.sotx.org/.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS: