Space Cowboys hit franchise-record 7 home runs in 20-1 win

Six players combined for seven home runs in a route of the Albuquerque Isotopes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit multiple home runs into orbit Tuesday night, as they defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 20-1 blowout.

Six players combined for a franchise-record seven home runs in the game. The 20 runs were also the most since June 20 when the Space Cowboys faced the El Paso Chihuahuas and scored 24 times.

Taking part in the home run parade were former Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, as well as David Hensley, Michael Papierski, JJ Matijevic and Houston Astros 2019 first round pick Korey Lee.

Infielder Alex De Goti homered twice. He's the second Space Cowboys player to go yard twice in one game after Corey Julks did it Sunday.

Out of all the home runs, Brinson's blast traveled the furthest at 459 feet, making it the longest home run of the Space Cowboys' season.

The seven home runs were also the most hit by any minor league team this season.