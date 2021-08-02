Southlake Carroll's star QB to skip senior season to advance football career at Ohio State

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided to forgo his senior season and enroll early at Ohio State.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Note: The video above is from a story in April 2020.

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers -- the top-rated player in the 2022 senior class, and expected to lead his team to contention for a state championship this fall -- has decided to forgo his senior season, and enroll early at Ohio State.

Ewers has the potential to make up to a million dollars in the next year, through endorsement deals.

Ewers and his family reportedly petitioned the UIL, the governing body for public school sports in Texas, asking to be able to profit from his likeness while he played for Carroll, but was denied. The UIL, according to a report, leaned on state law to make their decision.

The NCAA's new name, image, likeness rules have opened the door for collegiate athletes to make money off their fame -- rules that do not apply to Texas high school athletes.

Ewers will enroll at Ohio State in the coming weeks, once he has finished his coursework to be able to officially graduate from Carroll. He will then be able to take part in the Buckeyes training camp, and enter himself into a quarterback competition that appears wide open, after the departure of Justin Fields to the NFL.

Ewers decision figures to have a major impact on high school athletics in years to come. Not many athletes will be talented enough to execute what Ewers is doing right now. But the allure of big money opportunities figures to draw in other high-level athletes in years to come.

In his first year under center, Ewers threw for 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns — as a sophomore.