HOUSTON — The XFL enjoyed a successful opening weekend which included the Houston Roughnecks 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Now the league has decided to play its championship game in Houston this year, according to league sources.

The Roughnecks won their inaugural game Saturday and put an entertaining product on the field under head coach June Jones. Now, according to league sources, Commissioner Oliver Luck is poised to announce the title game will be held at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus.

Luck had no comment about the title game when KHOU 11 News reached out to him, but a news conference where the official announcement is expected has been scheduled for Thursday.

