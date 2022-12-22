TCU's Sonny Dykes sweeps major national Coach of the Year awards in first year at program's helm

After leading TCU to a 12-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth, the coach has racked up seven "Coach of the Year" honors in his first season in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 29, 2021, as TCU introduced Sonny Dykes as its new football coach.

No shade to longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson and the success he had running the program from 2000 until 2021, but all signs point to the Horned Frogs' latest era of football being the change-of-direction needed in Fort Worth.

It's not just the famed Hypnotoad -- or even star senior quarterback Max Duggan -- who deserves the credit, either. New head coach Sonny Dykes, who TCU poached from cross-regional rival SMU to lead its squad last year, clearly deserves some shine for the turnaround his team has shown in his first year at the helm, as well.

And, in the eyes of the national media, it seems Dykes is getting that.

Along with Duggan, who declared for the NFL Draft this week after a season in which he won about as many national awards as he possibly could've, Dykes too is swimming in honors now that his team's regular season has fully wrapped.

In all, Dykes has now earned seven major "Coach of the Year" awards as of this week for his hand in leading TCU to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoffs this season.

Here's a list of all the honors Dykes has been given in recent weeks:

Associated Press Coach of the Year

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Walter Camp Coach of the Year

Sporting News Coach of the Year

Home Depot Coach of the Year

The Stallings Award

Big 12 Coach of the Year

Dykes' leadership led to three of his players -- Duggan, defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and guard Steve Avila -- being named to the AP's All-American teams, too.

Not bad for a guy who actually played baseball for three seasons in college at Texas Tech and started out as a coach in that sport after graduation. Eventually, though, Dykes would follow in his dad's footsteps -- his late father Spike is the second winningest football coach in Texas Tech history, just two games behind the late Mike Leach -- and getting his first football coaching job in 1994 as an assistant at J. J. Pearce High School in the Richardson Independent School District here in North Texas.

It's no wonder, then, that Dykes' contract at TCU, just a year into its run, has already been extended through 2028. By that same token, it's perhaps no surprise that he's recruited what some believe to be TCU's highest-rated class of incoming freshman ever for next season's team, too.