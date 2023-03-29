Texas softball player pulls off made you look trick to tag home

Jada Walton from Carthage High School in East Texas was almost tagged out when she pointed to first base.

TYLER, Texas — Forget strikeouts. This was a fake-out. A video is going viral of a base runner tricking a catcher at home plate.

Jada Walton from Carthage High School in East Texas was almost tagged out when she pointed to first base. It's the classic "look over there." The oldest trick in the book!

“I really had no idea what to do. I was really just goofing around cause I thought I was gonna be out," Walton said.

Even Major League Baseball gushed, "you must see this all-time great baserunning fake out."

Walton said she would have probably fallen for it too.

"I probably would have fell for it. Anybody would cause she is really like a good player. She's the best on the team," she said referring to the other team’s catcher.