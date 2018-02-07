HOUSTON - East downtown's newest soccer bar, Pitch 25, was packed Monday morning with Mexico fans hoping to witness history as Mexico took on Brazil in the World Cup's Round of 16.

"Missing work, so I got to make it worth it," said Gio Solis.

It's not a sick day, but a soccer day, the type that only comes along every four years.

"This is for all the Mexicanos," said Gino Hernandez. "Mexico has so many fans. Even Oprah Winfrey is going for Mexico. That's huge."

To break a 32-year-old curse, Mexico had to topple Brazil, a soccer juggernaut with five World Cup titles. But Pitch 25 belonged to Mexico. There was a sea of green jerseys and only a handful of Brazilian fans in between.

It took about 51 minutes for Mexico's hopes to quickly fade.

The faces in the crowds spoke louder than any words could.

"It's like whenever your heart breaks just in two," said one Mexico fan.

Brazilians were ready to party.

"It's in our blood, we dream, live and breathe soccer," said a Brazilian fan. "It's in our veins. It's what we do."

Brazil's 2-0 win dashed Mexico's hope of a World Cup title, but the passion never dies.

Brazil will now play Belgium Friday in the quarterfinals.

