FRISCO, Texas — When the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off in late July, most American eyes will be peeled on the shining stars of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), who are going for their third straight World Cup trophy.

There is another extremely cool story, however, with a tie to North Texas worth mentioning. Isabella Pasion, a 16-year-old who plays for Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco, will represent the Philippines.

Pasion was named as one of the team's three reserve players, so she likely won't see any field time barring an injury or something else unforeseen, but for a 16-year-old girl to travel to a World Cup, regardless of her position on the roster, is extremely impressive and noteworthy.

Pasion got her first senior team international call-up in April during Asian Football Confederation (AFC) World Cup qualifiers after impressing the coaching staff at the youth level. She impressed the coaching staff and played in nearly every match, notching five appearances.

Here in Texas, Pasion plays for the LTHS Blazers and her club team, Solar 06G ECNL.

𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐅𝐔𝐋 & 𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐃 for the trust & support of @PilipinasWNFT Team Mgrs, Administrators, Coaches, Medical, Equipment, Media Staff, Players in making my senior international debut last Apr5,2023 a day to remember.@SolarECNL06 @ltblazerssoccer @ECNLgirls @JREskilson https://t.co/PFrxv2NVnu — Bella Pasion (@BellaPasion2024) April 9, 2023

The Philippines opens its World Cup group play against Switzerland on July 21. Then, they'll face off against New Zealand on July 25 and Norway on July 30.